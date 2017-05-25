Three men robbed the Sky Market on West “A” Street in Pasco late Wednesday.
May 25, 2017 9:57 AM

Junk food bandits rob Pasco store at gunpoint

Three men robbed a Pasco convenience store at gunpoint late Wednesday. Their haul? Cash and junk food.

One man pointed a silver pistol at a store clerk and a second was holding a long gun covered with a cloth.

They robbed the Sky Market on West “A” Street near South Eighth Avenue at 10:17 p.m., said Pasco police.

They took cash, a 2 liter bottle of Coca-Cola and a snack cake and ran south down an alley between South Seventh Lane and Eighth Avenue, said police.

Police released three store surveillance photos of the suspects.

If you know who they are, police are asking you to call 509-545-3510 after hours or 509-545-3421 weekdays. If you know their identity and current location, call 911.

