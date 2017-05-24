A Pasco thief possibly thought he was stealing drugs, but cops said it was ‘faux pot’

A thief apparently looking for marijuana stole two Rose of Sharon plants from a Pasco backyard.
The residents of a home on the 2100 block of 19th Avenue awoke Wednesday morning to find freshly-turned soil where the two plants were, Pasco police said on their Facebook page.
“I’m thinking the not-so bright sticky fingers was looking for the sticky icky,” a Pasco officer posted. “I guess I can see how they might have been mistaken? About to be real harsh, man.”
Officers said the reason for theft is a mystery but that’s the best theory so far for the middle of night greenery theft.
