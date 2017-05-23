Sex trafficking trial delayed for former Kennewick superintendent

A former Kennewick school superintendent’s trial on sex trafficking charges has been delayed until October.
Paul Rosier’s attorney, Scott Johnson, asked federal Judge Edward Shea for more time to review material from police and prosecutors Tuesday.
A federal grand jury indicted the retired administrator for attempted child sex trafficking in April. His trial had been scheduled for mid-June. He has pleaded innocent to the charge.
Johnson received most of the material in mid-April, and then a second batch came in at early May, he said.
“While the discovery is not voluminous, it will take longer than June 12, 2017 to fully review it, discuss it with my client and be prepared for trial,” the defense attorney said in his motion to continue.
Rosier waived his right to a speedy trial within 60 days of his arraignment.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Laurel J. Holland didn’t object to the delay.
Shea agreed to the request, and delayed the trial until Oct. 3.
Rosier left the Kennewick School District in 2006 to work as the executive director for the Washington Association of School Administrators in Olympia. He retired in 2014.
He was arrested in early April after allegedly trying to “hook up” with two underage girls. Investigators caught him after he sent a series of text messages to a Kennewick detective posing as a 16-year-old girl.
The detective arranged a sexual encounter with a nonexistent 13-year-old. After initially insisting the girl be of legal age, Rosier allegedly agreed to the encounter and the payment.
Rosier flew to the Tri-Cities from his home in Olympia. Federal agents and local police arrested him as he walked into the hotel lobby, court records said.
He was released from custody and allowed to move to Arizona, where he is staying near family.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
