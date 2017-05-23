Kennewick man hurt when his tractor trailer flips

A tractor trailer flipped Monday morning on Interstate 90, injuring the Kennewick driver.
Jose E. Carr, Jr., 40, Kennewick, was heading east near Cle Elum and didn’t notice the traffic slowing down for construction, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore.
When he noticed, he tried to stop. The semi went off the road and rolled in the median.
He was taken to Kittitas Valley Healthcare for what appeared to be minor injuries.
It took several hours to move the truck, Moore said.
Several construction projects are continuing along the interstate during the next few months. Moore said in several spots the road narrows to a single lane, and while it may widen out, another construction site is nearby.
The state patrol cited Carr for not changing lanes safely.
Comments