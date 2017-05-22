They went for a day hike near White Bluffs, but needed a helicopter to get home.

A helicopter was needed to rescue two women on Sunday when they got lost hiking near the White Bluffs in Franklin County.
Sheriff’s deputies were called late Sunday afternoon after the women couldn’t find their way back to their vehicle.
They were found about two miles north of the White Bluffs boat launch, in a remote area only accessible by walking or by helicopter.
On Sunday, the daytime temperatures reached into the high 80s. Franklin County officials had no more information Monday on what happened or if the women needed medical treatment.
The White Bluffs is part of the Hanford Reach National Monument north of the Columbia River and is open to the public.
