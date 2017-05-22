Woman choked unconscious in Columbia Park fight

A woman was choked unconscious Sunday evening in Columbia Park when she got into an argument with a stranger.
Kennewick police are asking the man to come forward, along with three other woman who were with him at the time.
Officers also are asking anyone else who saw the 5:30 p.m. incident to call.
The argument was along the river bank about 1 1/2 miles east of the Edison Street entrance to the park.
The woman was temporarily unconscious but it’s unclear if she required medical attention.
“Although the victim and suspect were not known to each other, this does not appear to be a random event and there is no immediate threat to public safety,” said police.
Any tips can be called in to 509-628-0333 reference KPD #17-17791. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Comments