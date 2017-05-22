Kennewick police are looking for witnesses to a fight in which a woman was choked unconscious by a stranger Sunday evening, May 21, in Columbia Park.
Kennewick police are looking for witnesses to a fight in which a woman was choked unconscious by a stranger Sunday evening, May 21, in Columbia Park. Kennewick Police Department
Kennewick police are looking for witnesses to a fight in which a woman was choked unconscious by a stranger Sunday evening, May 21, in Columbia Park. Kennewick Police Department

Crime

May 22, 2017 11:49 AM

Woman choked unconscious in Columbia Park fight

Tri-City Herald

A woman was choked unconscious Sunday evening in Columbia Park when she got into an argument with a stranger.

Kennewick police are asking the man to come forward, along with three other woman who were with him at the time.

Officers also are asking anyone else who saw the 5:30 p.m. incident to call.

The argument was along the river bank about 1 1/2 miles east of the Edison Street entrance to the park.

The woman was temporarily unconscious but it’s unclear if she required medical attention.

“Although the victim and suspect were not known to each other, this does not appear to be a random event and there is no immediate threat to public safety,” said police.

Any tips can be called in to 509-628-0333 reference KPD #17-17791. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Kennewick police find water pipe break

Kennewick police find water pipe break 0:17

Kennewick police find water pipe break
Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4 0:07

Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4
Pasco police use PIT maneuver to trap stolen car 1:29

Pasco police use PIT maneuver to trap stolen car

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos