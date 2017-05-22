Pasco police searching for armed robbery suspect

Pasco police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Monday morning.
The suspect entered the store at the corner of Oregon Avenue and Lewis Street at 6:16 a.m. and demanded cash while threatening the clerk with a black semi-automatic pistol, Pasco police said.
He left the store with money, lottery tickets and possibly cigarettes, but dropped most of them in his flight to a vehicle likely parked on Clark Street. Police and a canine unit followed a trail of bills along the suspect’s path.
People with info about the suspect’s identity of the case are asked to call 509-545-3421 during the weekdays and 509-545-3510 on nights and weekends. People who know the person’s name or location are asked to call 911.
