Motorcycle crashes near Columbia Center Boulevard

A Pasco woman was injured when she crashed her Yamaha motorcycle turning onto Columbia Center Boulevard at the Richland city limits Sunday afternoon.
Cynthia P. Nunez, 27, was riding east on Highway 240 and failed to negotiate a curve to get onto the boulevard at 3:28 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.
The motorcycle hit a curb, causing the bike to fall, according to police reports.
Nunez, who was wearing a helmet meeting state requirements, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
The state patrol said her inattention caused the wreck and that a decision on a possible charge is pending.
