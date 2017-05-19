Pasco cop narrowly escapes being crushed by PT Cruiser

Pasco Police Officer Raul Cavazos should go buy a lottery ticket.
Luck was on his side Thursday evening when he was nearly hit by an out-of-control driver.
The traffic lights switched to flashing red in all directions, making it a four-way stop for all drivers, said Pasco police.
Cavazos had pulled up behind a driver in a westbound lane on Sandifur. The driver was not taking her turn through the intersection, so the officer walked up to her window to see if she understood.
He had just returned to his patrol car when a PT Cruiser came through the intersection and was hit, sending it flipping into the spot where Cavazos was standing moments earlier.
The dramatic footage was caught on the patrol car’s dash-cam, posted at tricityherald.com/video.
