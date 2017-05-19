Third man connected to Kennewick machete attack charged

A third man is in custody for kidnapping and taking part in an attack with a machete on a man in Kennewick in February.
Daniel “Chucky” Gomez, 35, of Kennewick, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault, according to court records.
His initial bail was set at $200,000.
Prosecutors said Gomez was with two men, Ramon Aguilar, 37, and Carl Matheny, 45, as they beat him in a pickup with a tire iron, dragged the victim from the truck by a cord around his neck, hit him in the leg with a machete and continued to assault him in a garage.
A Kennewick police officer said he saw Gomez walking to a house in the 3100 block of West Kennewick Avenue and tried to arrest him, but Gomez ran into the house and wouldn’t come out, according to police.
He surrendered about 20 minutes later and was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant for escape, kidnapping and assault.
