Daniel “Chucky” Gomez
Daniel “Chucky” Gomez Depatrment of Corrections
Daniel “Chucky” Gomez Depatrment of Corrections

Crime

May 19, 2017 12:44 PM

Third man connected to Kennewick machete attack charged

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

A third man is in custody for kidnapping and taking part in an attack with a machete on a man in Kennewick in February.

Daniel “Chucky” Gomez, 35, of Kennewick, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault, according to court records.

His initial bail was set at $200,000.

Prosecutors said Gomez was with two men, Ramon Aguilar, 37, and Carl Matheny, 45, as they beat him in a pickup with a tire iron, dragged the victim from the truck by a cord around his neck, hit him in the leg with a machete and continued to assault him in a garage.

A Kennewick police officer said he saw Gomez walking to a house in the 3100 block of West Kennewick Avenue and tried to arrest him, but Gomez ran into the house and wouldn’t come out, according to police.

He surrendered about 20 minutes later and was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant for escape, kidnapping and assault.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Kennewick police find water pipe break

Kennewick police find water pipe break 0:17

Kennewick police find water pipe break
Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4 0:07

Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4
Pasco police use PIT maneuver to trap stolen car 1:29

Pasco police use PIT maneuver to trap stolen car

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos