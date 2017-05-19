Prostitute found in Kennewick was man dressed as woman

A man dressed as a woman was working as a prostitute in a Kennewick hotel until the police were called.
A clerk at the Hilton Garden Inn called the police to remove the male prostitute on Wednesday. The clerk told police there was a steady stream of men going to the room for short visits.
One of the men tried to avoid the clerk, which got their attention, police said on Friday.
Police said the prostitute did not deny what he was doing and agreed to return to Seattle. They continue to gather evidence before moving further against him.
Officers contacted the man the clerk recognized and arrested him.
