Crime

May 19, 2017

Mesa teen rear-ends semi in Kennewick

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

A Mesa teenager wasn’t paying attention when the semi-truck in front of her slowed down in Kennewick on Thursday.

Carla M. Rodriguez, 16, was driving a 2007 GMC Yukon SUV south on Highway 395 when she rear-ended the truck as it slowed to turn onto West Seventh Avenue at 7:10 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.

The girl was injured and taken to Trios Southridge Hospital. Her condition was not immediately available.

Valeriy S. Shpiruk, 38, Salem, Ore., was driving the Volvo semi.

The WSP cited Rodriguez for second-degree negligent driving.

