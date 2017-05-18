TOP SPEED 30 mph: Not fast enough to outrun Kennewick police

A minibike cannot outrun a Kennewick police patrol car when its top speed is 30 mph.
Jesus M. Luevanos, 34, a transient, learned this when he allegedly tried to outrun a police car attempting to pull him over for riding on the street near Fourth Avenue and Rainier Street on Thursday, according to police. He eventually stopped and gave up.
The minibike is not street legal. It didn’t have mirror or lights, and Luevanos wasn’t wearing a helmet.
Police said Luevanos had a bayonet-style large knife concealed on him. He was arrested for a weapons violation and failure to obey a police officer.
