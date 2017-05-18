A stolen Honda Accord was packed with numerous stolen items.
May 18, 2017 12:09 PM

Carefully packed stolen loot found in Richland car

Inside a stolen Honda Accord was a lot of stolen items and Richland police are hoping to get them back to the owners.

On Tuesday an officer tried to stop the car for a traffic violation and ended up in a short vehicle chase, according to Richland police. The car stopped at Thayer Drive and Putnam Street, and the driver ran away.

Police said they know his identity and will arrest him soon.

A search warrant was used to find a TV, pistol, drugs, laptops, cameras and a lot of tools carefully packed in the car.

Richland police are asking people to call if they recognize any of the items in the photos at 509-628-0333.

