Justine Hammond Kennewick police

Crime

May 18, 2017 11:07 AM

Kennewick police ask for help finding runaway teen girl

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

Kennewick police are asking the public to help find a runaway teenage girl because she may be in danger.

Justine Hammond, 14, of Kennewick, was reported as a runaway by her parents on May 3, according to Sgt. Ryan Kelly.

“Through our investigation, we have determined she was not abducted and is choosing to not return home,” said Kelly. “Her actions since May 3 have shown she is at risk of putting herself in an unsafe situation and needs to be located.”

Justine has used the fake names of Danielle Gonzalez and Lilly Rose.

She is 4-foot-11, 115 pounds, had brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone seeing her or knowing where she might be is asked to call the police at 509-628-0333 or to remain anonymous, call Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477 (TIPS).

