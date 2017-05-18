2 men take out cash at gunpoint at Pasco Little Caesars

Two men armed with pistols robbed the Little Caesars restaurant in Pasco on Wednesday.
As the store was closing at 10 p.m., two men in their 20s wearing black clothing and blue bandanas entered the restaurant at 4911 N. Road 68, according to Pasco police. They were armed with pistols.
They forced the manager to open a safe, took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran out the back door.
They did not harm the three employees and no customers were present.
Police said they attempted to track the thieves with a police dog without success.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the police at 509-545-3421.
