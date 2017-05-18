Little Caesars at 4911 N. Road 68 in Pasco was robbed on Wednesday.
Little Caesars at 4911 N. Road 68 in Pasco was robbed on Wednesday. Google Maps
Little Caesars at 4911 N. Road 68 in Pasco was robbed on Wednesday. Google Maps

Crime

May 18, 2017 9:58 AM

2 men take out cash at gunpoint at Pasco Little Caesars

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

Two men armed with pistols robbed the Little Caesars restaurant in Pasco on Wednesday.

As the store was closing at 10 p.m., two men in their 20s wearing black clothing and blue bandanas entered the restaurant at 4911 N. Road 68, according to Pasco police. They were armed with pistols.

They forced the manager to open a safe, took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran out the back door.

They did not harm the three employees and no customers were present.

Police said they attempted to track the thieves with a police dog without success.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the police at 509-545-3421.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Kennewick police find water pipe break

Kennewick police find water pipe break 0:17

Kennewick police find water pipe break
Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4 0:07

Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4
Pasco police use PIT maneuver to trap stolen car 1:29

Pasco police use PIT maneuver to trap stolen car

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos