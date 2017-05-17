From superhero to villain, ‘Spider-Man’ tries to clear name after Pasco charge dropped

A Pasco man who entertained kids for 15 years dressed as Spider-Man believes he was an easy target for a child rape accusation because of his job.
Alexander Pheng Siharath, 41, said he quickly went from a fictional superhero to a real-life villain after word got out that the children’s party performer was charged with sexually assaulting a preschooler.
Siharath, who goes by Alex, said he tapped into his Christian faith over the past year, believing that his name would be cleared but preparing just in case for prison.
Then on Tuesday, Siharath and lawyer Peyman Younesi got word that the case was being dismissed because the young girl’s mother, a key witness, cannot be found. Siharath said he believes the mother is no longer in touch with investigators and lawyers because the evidence is not there.
Prosecutors can refile the first-degree child rape charge if the woman returns or other evidence comes to light.
“I knew this day was going to come. I didn’t know when or how, but I just had to be patient,” Siharath told the Herald. “I didn’t know why I went through what I did, but I just knew I had to trust my creator.”
Siharath knew the girl because he taught karate and mentored one of her male relatives. However, he said he did not perform at the girl’s birthday party and never was alone with her.
The girl had reported that she was touched in 2014 by a man named “Alex,” according to court documents. She said it happened in a closet at a Pasco apartment, and that the man threatened to kill her and her family if she told anyone, documents said.
“I feel bad if something really did happen to the little girl, but I’m not the guy who hurt her,” said Siharath. He added that another mother had accused him years earlier of touching her son, but it was discovered the boy had not been truthful.
Siharath’s Spider-Man costume has been retired. He said he loves to inspire and entertain people, and plans to continue pursuing martial arts, motivational speaking and stand-up comedy.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
