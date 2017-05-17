Harry Styles mocks Pasco’s Taco Bell bribe on late night TV

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:17 Kennewick police find water pipe break Pause 0:49 Harry Styles mentions Pasco arrest in late night show opening monologue 2:13 Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing 4:17 Remote Nevada community unites to find missing Boise girls 0:18 Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect 3:13 Baylor grad and former Mavs Dancer Kathryn Dunn on the school's sexual assault scandal 1:44 Gorsuch is an Originalist. What’s That? 4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 2:15 Father of teen who died of caffeine-induced cardiac event speaks 1:30 Fidget spinners are the newest national craze Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email During his opening monologue on the "Late Late Show with James Corden,' Harry Styles referenced an arrest made by Pasco police. The man who was arrested attempted to bribe an officer with Taco Bell. 'Late Late show with James Corden' YouTube/Produced by Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy

During his opening monologue on the "Late Late Show with James Corden,' Harry Styles referenced an arrest made by Pasco police. The man who was arrested attempted to bribe an officer with Taco Bell. 'Late Late show with James Corden' YouTube/Produced by Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy