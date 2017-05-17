Harry Styles mocks Pasco’s Taco Bell bribe on late night TV

British singer Harry Styles took to the national airwaves to poke fun at President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton — and a Pasco police drug suspect.
A Pasco man’s apparent attempt to bribe a police officer with a Taco Bell meal made it into Styles’ monologue on CBS’ The Late Late Show.
The former One Direction boy band member called the alleged, and potentially delicious, offer to Officer Joshua Glass “nacho smart.”
Styles is spending the week on James Corden’s talk show to promote his new album. He started by telling a few jokes including the story shared by Pasco police on May 11 and mentioned in Saturday’s Herald.
Officer Glass stopped a Honda Accord at 2 a.m. last Thursday near the intersection of Road 68 and Burden Boulevard for a minor equipment violation.
He spotted small bags of white powder in a center console and the suspect offered Glass a “hook up” on Taco Bell if he would ignore the cocaine.
“Officer Glass thanked him for the offer, since he likes Taco Bell, but declined,” said the police Facebook post.
After searching the car, officers seized several baggies of cocaine, though no charges have been filed.
The tale made it across the country to Pittsburgh-based WPXI and then into late night monologue.
The story also drew attention from the local Taco Bell manager who took officers some menu items along with a note.
“Since this is Pasco, there was some discussion today of changing from Coffee with a Cop to Tacos with a Cop,” said the Pasco police post.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
Comments