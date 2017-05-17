Two Kennewick police officers are training at the North American Motor Officers Association conference in Yakima.
May 17, 2017 4:50 PM

2 Kennewick police train with 400 motorcycle cops in Yakima

By Bill Stevenson

Sgt. Matt Newton and Officer Lee Cooper are representing Kennewick police at a motorcycle training conference in Yakima for 400 officers.

The annual North American Motor Officers Association conference is taking place at the Yakima Valley Sun Dome, said Sgt. Randy Maynard. The traveling conference began in 1982.

For three days, officers work on their riding skills and how to enforce the law using a motorcycle. The conference offers classroom study and work on a course in the Sun Dome parking lot.

At the end of the conference Friday, officers compete against each other in a timed riding course.

The training event draws officers from several states and Canada.

