Police, deputies and troopers hunt for people not using seat belts

Want to save $124? Want to avoid being pulled over by police? Want to save your life? Wear your seat belt.
From Monday through June 4 every law enforcement agency in Benton and Franklin counties are watching for people in cars or trucks who are not wearing their seat belt. The “click it or Ticket” emphasis campaign returns for Memorial Day weekend.
Almost half of children killed in car wrecks are not wearing seat belts, according to Julie Furlong, of Washington Traffic Safety Commission.
“The majority of these tragedies likely could have been avoided had these children been properly restrained,” she said.
Kids under 8 years old or 4-foot-9 or less need to be in a car safety seat. If they are older or taller, they must use a seat belt correctly or a child safety seat.
All children under the age of 13 are required to ride in the back seat, if possible, she said.
“Safety advocates strongly encourage a child remain rear-facing in their child restraint until at least age 2. This provides them with the best protection of their spine, neck and head,” said Furlong.
