Roughly 169,000 gallons of water was spilled when a water main line pipe broke in the 800 block of South Fir Street in Kennewick on Wednesday morning.

Kennewick water line break spills 169,000 gallons

By Bill Stevenson

May 17, 2017 2:41 PM

Instead of finding bad guys, the Kennewick police found a large water leak Wednesday.

Officers reported water running over the roadway in the 800 block of South Fir Street just after midnight and a city public works supervisor showed up about 25 minutes later, said city spokeswoman Evelyn Lusignan.

A water main line broke and spilled roughly 169,000 gallons before it was repaired.

City crews dug up the broken pipe and had it fixed within two hours. By 4:45 a.m. water service was restored.

“A lot of that happened while people were sleeping and probably didn’t notice unless they got up and had to flush the toilet,” she said.

