Kennewick water line break spills 169,000 gallons

Instead of finding bad guys, the Kennewick police found a large water leak Wednesday.
Officers reported water running over the roadway in the 800 block of South Fir Street just after midnight and a city public works supervisor showed up about 25 minutes later, said city spokeswoman Evelyn Lusignan.
A water main line broke and spilled roughly 169,000 gallons before it was repaired.
City crews dug up the broken pipe and had it fixed within two hours. By 4:45 a.m. water service was restored.
“A lot of that happened while people were sleeping and probably didn’t notice unless they got up and had to flush the toilet,” she said.
Comments