Kennewick water line break spills 169,000 gallons

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:52 1 shot along Highway 395 near Pasco Pause 0:58 Pasco teen's death investigation begins at river pump house 0:42 Shooting scene on Highway 395 near Pasco 0:25 Eclipse fans brave heat and wait for chance at solar eclipse 0:46 Richland neighborhood gets trashed 1:38 Still need solar eclipse glasses? Make sure they're legit 1:51 The Pacific Northwest's impossible choice 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 1:20 How to Safely Watch a Solar Eclipse 2:27 Prosecution's opener in murder trial for Chris Pedroza-DeSantiago Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Roughly 169,000 gallons of water was spilled when a water main line pipe broke in the 800 block of South Fir Street in Kennewick on Wednesday morning.

Roughly 169,000 gallons of water was spilled when a water main line pipe broke in the 800 block of South Fir Street in Kennewick on Wednesday morning.