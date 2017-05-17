Pasco man sought by Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a Pasco man wanted for a state Department of Corrections arrest warrant.
The Pasco police are looking for William Roscoe King, 40, for an outstanding warrant from the state Department of Corrections for escaping community custody, according to Crime Stoppers.
King, who was convicted of first-degree burglary, is described as 6-foot-3, 196 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest.
Call 509-586-TIPS or 800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.
