William Roscoe King
William Roscoe King Dave Reardon Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers
William Roscoe King Dave Reardon Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers

Crime

May 17, 2017 12:06 PM

Pasco man sought by Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a Pasco man wanted for a state Department of Corrections arrest warrant.

The Pasco police are looking for William Roscoe King, 40, for an outstanding warrant from the state Department of Corrections for escaping community custody, according to Crime Stoppers.

King, who was convicted of first-degree burglary, is described as 6-foot-3, 196 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest.

Call 509-586-TIPS or 800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4

Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4 0:07

Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4
Pasco police use PIT maneuver to trap stolen car 1:29

Pasco police use PIT maneuver to trap stolen car
Semi trailer rolls on I-82 dumping asphalt 0:14

Semi trailer rolls on I-82 dumping asphalt

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos