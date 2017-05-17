Tire flies off Connell semi, hitting car on Highway 17

A Connell semi driver was driving on Highway 17 when a left rear tire came off his trailer and hit a Ford Focus heading the opposite direction.
Felipe D. Alemancalleja, 47, was driving the 2000 Peterbilt north about nine miles south of Moses Lake on Tuesday, said the Washington State Patrol.
The tire sent the Focus spinning until it stopped, pointing in the wrong direction. Driver Joseph M. Achurra, 36, of Moses Lake, was not hurt.
The WSP cited Alemancalleja for driving with defective equipment.
