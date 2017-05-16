Small kids suspected in starting small fire at Kennewick apartments

A group of young children are suspected in starting a fire at an apartment complex in Kennewick.
A witness told Kennewick police they saw about four children, appearing to be 6 years old, go behind garage units at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of West 10th Avenue on May 11.
Shortly after they came back, a fire was found in a pile of leaves, according to police on Tuesday.
The fire damaged the siding of the garage units.
The Kennewick Fire Department responded, extinguished the fire and began an investigation.
