File photo

Crime

May 16, 2017 3:35 PM

Small kids suspected in starting small fire at Kennewick apartments

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

A group of young children are suspected in starting a fire at an apartment complex in Kennewick.

A witness told Kennewick police they saw about four children, appearing to be 6 years old, go behind garage units at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of West 10th Avenue on May 11.

Shortly after they came back, a fire was found in a pile of leaves, according to police on Tuesday.

The fire damaged the siding of the garage units.

The Kennewick Fire Department responded, extinguished the fire and began an investigation.

