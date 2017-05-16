Franklin County deputies have rolled truck with side of potatoes

A potato truck rolled onto its side, spilling potatoes and closing Selph Landing Road north of Pasco on Monday.
The unnamed driver wasn’t paying attention and drove the truck off of the right shoulder, overcorrected and rolled it on the left side shoulder at 3 p.m., according to Sgt. Gordon Thomasson.
The crash occurred near where Selph Landing Road becomes North Railroad Avenue.
The company owning the truck was nearby and cleaned the potatoes off the road. It was reopened about 20 minutes later, said Thomasson.
The driver was not injured. He received a citation, but Thomasson did not know the charge.
