Extra boats on rivers and lakes this summer are law enforcement

Law enforcement is taking to the water to emphasis how dangerous and illegal it is to be drinking alcohol and boating.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife and state Parks Boating Program are working with sheriffs’ offices and police to have more marine patrol units on lakes and rivers this summer. They want to remind people it is illegal to use any substance that impairs a person and operate a boat.
“Why put great memories and people’s lives at risk by being impaired? Be competent, vigil and sober vessel operator is your responsibility, and it can make the difference between an incredible experience and a tragedy,” said Mike Cenci, deputy chief for Fish and Wildlife.
Drugs and alcohol are contributing factors in a third of boating deaths, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Boating under the influence (BUI) is a gross misdemeanor with fines up to $5,000 and up to one year in jail.
Extra patrols are planned for July 28-29 in Pasco and Kennewick during the Tri-City Water Follies and Columbia Cup.
