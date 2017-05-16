File photo
May 16, 2017 10:54 AM

WSP: Driver inattention triggers collision on Highway 397

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

While making a U-turn, a Kennewick woman pulled out in front of a passing car on Monday.

Laramie S. Faunce, 27, of Pasco, was stopped on the right shoulder of Highway 397 near Yew Street at the city limits of Kennewick. She began a U-turn in a white 2012 Hyundai Sonata at 9 p.m. and apparently didn’t see the car passing her, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Chelsea M. Dearinger, 29, of Kennewick, was driving south in a white 2015 Jeep Wrangler when Faunce pulled out in front of her.

The vehicles collided and Dearinger was injured. The WSP said she was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital. Her condition was not known.

The state patrol said the cause of the collision was driver inattention and cited Faunce for second-degree negligent driving.

