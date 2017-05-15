Richland police arrest stabbing suspect Monday

Richland police arrested an 18-year-old man Monday after he reportedly stabbed another man during an early-morning fight.
A 27-year-old Richland man was found stabbed about 6:45 a.m. on the 1700 block of Longfitt Street, said Sgt. Kevin Berger. His injuries were not life threatening, and he was treated at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Hours later at 1 p.m., police closed the 1700 block of Jadwin Avenue for about an hour to search some apartments for the assault suspect, Brian J. Smith of Richland.
Berger said Smith was inside but wouldn’t come out. Police believe he had taken too many drugs to hear them and respond.
Smith was taken to a hospital to be checked and then booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree assault.
