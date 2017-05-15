Crime

May 15, 2017 3:09 PM

BB gun fired at school bus, Pasco student grazed

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

A student on a Pasco school bus was cut near the lip when a BB pellet was shot through the bus window Monday afternoon.

Nine Ellen Ochoa Middle School students were on their way home at 2:45 p.m. when someone fired at the bus.

Either glass or the pellet grazed the child, said Shane Edinger, the school district’s public affairs director.

The student told the bus driver about the injury. The driver stopped at the intersection of south Second Avenue and East Washington Street to call the bus dispatcher, who alerted police.

The student was sent home with parents, while the eight others were put on another bus.

Pasco police are investigating but released no information Monday evening.

