3 kids were in the car as their mom was attacked in Kennewick

A 27-year-old Kennewick man was jailed Sunday for attacking woman in front of her three children on Mother’s Day.
The kids, ages 2, 7 and 11, were in a 2006 Mazda 3 about 10 p.m. along with their mother at the Max Mart, 1400 W. Fourth Ave., said Sgt. Randy Maynard.
Passersby said the driver, Johnny Contreras Borrego, was hitting the mother while they were parked.
Officer Scott Peterson was pulling into the convenience store as the Mazda was leaving, but witnesses pointed out the car and he found them at Fourth Avenue and Olympia Street.
Borrego was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence and a temporary no-contact order was issued between the couple, said Maynard.
