Crime

May 15, 2017 1:08 PM

3 kids were in the car as their mom was attacked in Kennewick

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

A 27-year-old Kennewick man was jailed Sunday for attacking woman in front of her three children on Mother’s Day.

The kids, ages 2, 7 and 11, were in a 2006 Mazda 3 about 10 p.m. along with their mother at the Max Mart, 1400 W. Fourth Ave., said Sgt. Randy Maynard.

Passersby said the driver, Johnny Contreras Borrego, was hitting the mother while they were parked.

Officer Scott Peterson was pulling into the convenience store as the Mazda was leaving, but witnesses pointed out the car and he found them at Fourth Avenue and Olympia Street.

Borrego was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence and a temporary no-contact order was issued between the couple, said Maynard.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4

Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4 0:07

Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4
Pasco police use PIT maneuver to trap stolen car 1:29

Pasco police use PIT maneuver to trap stolen car
Semi trailer rolls on I-82 dumping asphalt 0:14

Semi trailer rolls on I-82 dumping asphalt

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos