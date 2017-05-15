4 fake $20 bills with the same serial number used at Kennewick hotel

Be sure to look at the $20 bills you are handed as a few counterfeit ones were used at a Kennewick business recently.
A woman gave the night clerk at the Econo Lodge at 300 N. Ely St. four fake $20 bills to rent a room on Saturday at 9 p.m.
All four bills had the same serial number, said Kennewick police Sgt. Randy Maynard.
The clerk asked for her ID, she returned to her car and left.
Police are waiting for the surveillance video from the hotel.
“We encourage all business owners to be cautious and make sure all cash collected is legitimate. If you get multiple bills make sure the serial numbers are different and check all bills with a counterfeit pen,” said Maynard.
To help identify legitimate money, visit the U.S. Currency Education Program website.
If you think you have received counterfeit money, call the police at 509-628-0333.
