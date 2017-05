facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:29 Pasco police use PIT maneuver to trap stolen car Pause 1:56 Mother's Day has special meaning for mom with cancer 1:03 Metro Link is back 2:26 Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 3:08 Military multipliers of death in World War I 1:30 Should fidget spinners be allowed in schools? 1:54 Brunno's back home thanks to South Florida pet detective 2:10 Miami man reunited with his missing dog after 8 years 0:42 4A district track meet Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A Pasco man appeared upset with a stretch limo Hummer and began beating it with a 2x4 on Saturday. The limousine was parked behind the Pasco Farmers Market when Juan Diego Rojas, 24, of Pasco, is accused of damaging the vehicle with a piece of lumber at 8 p.m., said Pasco police Sgt. Scott Warren.