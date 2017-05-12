Pasco brothers’ murder trial moved to July while defense awaits reports, interviews

Attorneys for two brothers charged with murder said Friday they’re not ready for trial because of delays in receiving crime lab reports and witness information from prosecutors.
Nathan T. Quintero, 25, and Jaden F. Quintero, 19, agreed with the request to move the Franklin County Superior Court trial out two months to July 24.
The Pasco brothers are accused of shooting George Garcia Thacker on Oct. 7, 2015, near the cable bridge in Pasco.
A witness reported seeing Garcia Thacker behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Cobalt when the Quinteros approached the car and ultimately got in. Emergency dispatchers were called 11 minutes later, and Garcia Thacker and his car were found several blocks away. He was shot five times in the head and neck.
On Friday, defense lawyer Ryan Swinburnson said they’ve requested documentation on one Pasco police detective who did not show up for his deposition despite being subpoenaed. He also noted that they’ve asked for complete files from the Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory after learning the defense never received those documents as is required.
Swinburnson and lawyer Scott Johnson also took issue with the prosecution’s failure to connect them with two witnesses.
The lawyers said they only learned Friday morning that the witnesses are in federal custody in Los Angeles. The defense said they need to interview them before trial, instead of going off statements they made to police 1 1/2 years ago.
Deputy Prosecutor Frank Jenny did not object to the delay.
Comments