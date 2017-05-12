Crime

May 12, 2017 5:36 PM

Trial delayed for father charged in death of Kennewick toddler

By Kristin M. Kraemer

A Grandview man whose alleged abuse of his son led to the toddler’s death asked Friday to delay his trial two months.

Mario Torres, 35, now is scheduled to face a Benton County jury on Sept. 5.

He is charged with first-degree manslaughter with the aggravating circumstances of victim vulnerability and domestic violence.

Nicholas Torres died at a Spokane hospital on Dec. 26, 2014, four days after he’d been left in the care of his father while his mother went Christmas shopping. His death was ruled a homicide from ongoing abuse resulting in extensive brain trauma.

The mother, Nicole Bernal, returned to her Kennewick apartment to find her 2-year-old was lethargic and somewhat responsive.

Bernal told investigators that Torres said their son fell and hit his head on a bed frame, documents said. She waited about 24 hours before getting medical help.

Torres was released from the Benton County jail after posting $75,000 bail.

