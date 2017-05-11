Road rage led to drive-by shooting in Kennewick

Road rage led to a drive-by shooting in Kennewick on Wednesday night.
Police responded to a report of gunfire in the 600 block of North Volland Street at 8:55 p.m.
The victim and witnesses said a car pulled out in front of the victim’s vehicle and it led to an argument at the Jet Mart Conoco at 1001 N. Volland St. A man, described as being in his early 20s with dreadlocks, starting hitting the victim’s car with a pistol, according to Kennewick police.
The victim drove away and went to a nearby home, but the suspect followed. Police said the suspect and another male stopped their car in the street and began shooting at the victim.
The victim’s car was struck several times but no one was injured.
Police said the suspect car was a white or silver Lexus or Mercedes sedan.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police at 509-628-0333.
