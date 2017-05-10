Stolen items found in underground transient camp in Kennewick

Kennewick police explored a transient camp on Tuesday to find things stolen from several vehicles.
After receiving complains about vehicle prowls, police began to use a GPS tracker on one of the stolen items to find it, said Officer Craig Hanson.
It led them to an underground transient camp on private property along the railroad tracks in the 900 block of West Canal Street. The underground camp had a roof of thin wood and a blue plastic tarp, Hanson said.
A search warrant was used to search the site and several stolen items were recovered.
Deyonna Senn, 47, of Kennewick, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree trespassing.
Eldon P. Cooper, 46, and Randy D. Kidder, 28, were arrested on suspicion of second-degree trespassing.
