Crime

May 10, 2017 6:47 PM

Stolen items found in underground transient camp in Kennewick

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

Kennewick police explored a transient camp on Tuesday to find things stolen from several vehicles.

After receiving complains about vehicle prowls, police began to use a GPS tracker on one of the stolen items to find it, said Officer Craig Hanson.

It led them to an underground transient camp on private property along the railroad tracks in the 900 block of West Canal Street. The underground camp had a roof of thin wood and a blue plastic tarp, Hanson said.

A search warrant was used to search the site and several stolen items were recovered.

Deyonna Senn, 47, of Kennewick, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree trespassing.

Eldon P. Cooper, 46, and Randy D. Kidder, 28, were arrested on suspicion of second-degree trespassing.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Pasco police use PIT maneuver to trap stolen car

Pasco police use PIT maneuver to trap stolen car 1:29

Pasco police use PIT maneuver to trap stolen car
Semi trailer rolls on I-82 dumping asphalt 0:14

Semi trailer rolls on I-82 dumping asphalt
2 vehicle collision in Pasco on Thursday 0:40

2 vehicle collision in Pasco on Thursday

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos