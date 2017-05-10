Crime

May 10, 2017 3:58 PM

Stolen car, pistol recovered by Kennewick police

By Bill Stevenson

A stolen car was recovered by Kennewick police with a surprise under the driver’s seat — a pistol.

Samantha Tijerina, 23, of Kennewick, was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of possession of stolen property, a Department of Corrections warrant and warrant connected to a felony narcotics charge.

Police said they stopped the stolen car at West First Avenue and South Dayton Street, and found a pistol under the driver’s seat that did not belong the car’s owner.

The vehicle was returned to the owner after Tijerina was booked into the Benton County jail.

