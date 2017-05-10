Richland Bomb Squad checks sleeping bag for Kennewick police

A suspicious sleeping bag on top of payphone in Kennewick was determined to be harmless by the Richland Bomb Squad on Wednesday.
Kennewick police said two people went to an the Kennewick Lowe's hardware store on Monday and asked for common components used to make an explosive. They did not obtain what they were looking for and left.
Police believe the suspicious people made a call from the payphone in front of the store to the store, where the sleeping bag was located.
The Richland Bomb Unit was called to make sure the bag was safe. They used a robot to check it and determined there were no explosives in it.
