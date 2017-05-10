Black bands on badges honor fallen police officers next week

Police and deputies are wearing black bands on their badges to honor fallen officers during National Police Week stating Monday.
President John F. Kennedy created the National Peace Officers Memorial Day in 1962. The day is to honor law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty. It is May 15 every year.
Events are sponsored by the National Fraternal Order of Police and include candlelight vigils, wreath laying, survivors’ conference and an Honor Guard competition. Up to 40,000 officers and their family member go to Washington, D.C. to take part.
The law was amended in 1994 by President Bill Clinton to have all flag flown at half-mast.
“They exemplified the very idea of citizenship -- that with our God-given rights come responsibilities and obligations to ourselves and to others. They embodied that idea. That’s the way they died. That’s how we must remember them,” said President Barack Obama in 2013.
Comments