Pasco police use PIT maneuver to trap stolen car

Pasco police officer Matt Griffin attempted to pull over a speeding red pickup driven around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. According to the Pasco police Facebook page, the man refused to stop and sped off from the area of Eighth and Clark, getting onto Lewis Street and heading over the blue bridge. On the Highway 395 ramp heading up to the Kennewick highlands, the left rear tire blew and the pickup slewed around, facing the wrong way. In this video, you can watch the tire blow out and the pickup swing around. There were no injuries.