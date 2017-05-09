Crime

May 09, 2017 3:40 PM

Moses Lake police accuse woman of carjacking used car salesman

By Bill Stevenson

A carjacking in Moses Lake on Monday failed and left a woman booked in the Grant County jail.

Lisa D. Miller, 49, of Moses Lake, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and theft of a motor vehicle.

Moses Lake police said Miller went for a test drive in a used car from a dealership on South Pioneer Way and had the salesman stop next to a parked car where she retrieved a pistol. She allegedly chambered a round, aimed it at the 43-year-old salesman and told him to drive.

A short time later the salesman escaped and called police.

Police found the stolen car two blocks from the dealership and arrested Miller.

A loaded pistol was recovered from her car.

