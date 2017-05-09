Kennewick driver parks SUV in irrigation canal

Irrigation canal ditch access roads are a bad place to lose control of an SUV.
Steven M. Knighten, 37, of Kennewick, was driving along a canal in the 500 block of West 16th Avenue when he lost control Tuesday morning and drove his Dodge Durango into the water, according to Kennewick police.
No injuries were reported.
It took two trucks to pull the SUV out of the water.
Knighten was cited for reckless driving and criminal trespassing.
All irrigation canal access roads are private property.
