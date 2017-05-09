Teen led Pasco police on chase until they rammed him

A teenager led Pasco police on a chase in a stolen car that ended with the vehicle being rammed by police to stop it.
A person at the Tepeyac Haven Apartments called 911 at 3:02 a.m. on Tuesday to report three people prowling cars and trying to steal one in the parking lot at 801 N. 22nd Avenue, according to Sgt. Scott Warren.
When the first officer arrived, two ran on foot and the third person drove off in a stolen silver 2008 Honda Accord. The 16-year-old male driver refused to stop for the officer.
Heading east near South 10th Avenue and West Ainsworth Street, the police attempted a PIT (precision immobilization technique) where a patrol car is used to ram and spin the fleeing car to stop it.
Warren said the officer was not close enough to pin the Honda after it spun and the Pasco teen drove away to the west.
A few minutes later they tried again before the overpass and succeeded.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and attempting to elude a police vehicle.
The Honda was returned to the owner and she told them she left the keys in the car and it unlocked when she parked it.
