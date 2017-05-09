Defective equipment causes car to strike Jersey barrier in Richland

Defective equipment is the cause of a car crash on George Washington Way in Richland on Monday night.
Xiao Li Du, 59, of Richland, was driving a silver 2007 Toyota Rav4 south and while turning onto Interstate 182 to go east the car went off the road to the left and struck a Jersey barrier at 5:49 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.
The driver was not injured but two passengers were hurt. Yuxing Yun, 32, of Richland, and Yanjie Xu, 59, of Richland, were both taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Their conditions were not known.
The WSP said they do not anticipate charges for the driver.
