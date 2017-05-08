Kennewick police recover stolen Pasco car, arrest driver

Neighbors calling the Kennewick police about suspicious activity paid off when police caught a man with a stolen car on Monday.
Residents at the Columbia Mobile Village RV and mobile home park at 4815 W. Clearwater Ave. reported seeing a man trying to steal a car.
Police said they arrived to see a black 2002 Saturn SL matching the description of a car stolen in Pasco, and a man matching the callers’ description trying to leave. They stopped the car and detained the driver.
Marco A. Acosta, 26, of Kennewick, was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property and driving while his license was suspended.
Comments