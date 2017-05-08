Crime

May 08, 2017 2:58 PM

Police looking for man touching himself in Kennewick school lot

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

Kennewick police are looking for a man who was touching himself inappropriately in a school parking lot as students walked to school.

Police were called at 7:27 a.m. Monday about a man in a dark colored 2000-era Audi in a parking lot at Neil F. Lampson Stadium, 505 S. Garfield St., said Kennewick police.

Students said the man was indecently exposed. The car drove away after 10 minutes.

Police said the car license plate may have included the letters “ADV.”

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the police at 509-628-0333.

Semi trailer rolls on I-82 dumping asphalt

