Semi trailer rolls on I-82 dumping asphalt

One lane of Interstate 82 was closed as crews cleaned up asphalt dumped by the second trailer pulled behind a semi on Monday.
Bob Braawdy Tri-City Herald
2 vehicle collision in Pasco on Thursday

One of two Dodges is towed back over from being on its top. One car failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of Road 76 and West Wrigley Drive in Pasco on Thursday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

VIDEO: Ghost knocker sought by West Richland police

A surveillance video shows a 14- to 17-year-old boy run up onto a porch at a home in West Richland on Wednesday and beat on the front screen door, breaking it and running off, said West Richland police. They suspect he lives in the Desert View Manufactured Home Community, 6500 Desert View Drive. Anyone recognizing the suspect is asked to call the West Richland police at 509-967-3425.

If is someone is doing something suspicious, call the police

Kennewick police remind people to call them when something suspicious takes place. As an example of legal yet odd behavior, the police provided a home surveillance video of two young men ringing a doorbell at 3 a.m. The residents did not know them and did not open the door.

WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland

The Richland police are asking the public to help identify a man suspected of trying to steal from a parked car on March 13 at 1:20 a.m. on Newhaven Loop. If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call the police at 509-942-7360.

Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning

Pasco police officer Matt Griffin attempted to pull over a speeding red pickup driven around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. According to the Pasco police Facebook page, the man refused to stop and sped off from the area of Eighth and Clark, getting onto Lewis Street and heading over the blue bridge. On the Highway 395 ramp heading up to the Kennewick highlands, the left rear tire blew and the pickup slewed around, facing the wrong way. In this video, you can watch the tire blow out and the pickup swing around. There were no injuries.

VIDEO: Man shown stealing iPad in Kennewick

The man walking through the room carrying an iPad was stealing the tablet from Get Air Trampoline Park in Kennewick. Anyone recognizing him is asked to call the Kennewick police at 509-628-0333 or 509-586-8477.

