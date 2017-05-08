Kennewick man was shot with 4 bean bags — and kept running

A man ran from Kennewick police after being hit four times by bean bags fired from a shotgun.
An officer saw a dark colored SUV run the stop sign at Seventh Avenue and Morain Street on May 3. The vehicle stopped for police in a parking lot in the 3300 block of West Ninth Avenue, according to police.
The driver Charles Richardson, 40, of Kennewick, got out and was agitated and uncooperative, said police. As he allegedly got more excited, he waved his arms, which lifted his shirt, revealing a .40-caliber pistol in a hip holster.
He reportedly was ignoring police commands, so an officer fired non-lethal bean bag rounds from a shotgun, hitting Richardson in the thighs three times.
He reportedly began to run and he was shot once more in the legs and a fifth shot missed.
Police said he ran to an apartment building and went inside a home through a sliding glass door. A woman and a child were inside, but were not harmed.
Police said they could see Richardson through the glass door, pacing while on his cellphone with 911 dispatchers. He kept touching the pistol in the holster, according to police. He eventually took off the gun, walked outside and surrendered.
Richardson was arrested on suspicion of obstruction of justice and resisting arrest. He was checked by medics and then taken to the Benton County jail.
