Girl Scout donates cookies to Kennewick police as thanks

Diem Perkins knows how to thank the Kennewick police – she gave the officers cookies and not just any cookies, Girl Scout cookies.
The 9-year-old Kennewick girl wanted to show her appreciation to police for protecting the community, police said.
Staff at Keller Williams Realty and Summit Funding agreed to double whatever amount of Girl Scout cookies she sold to give some to the Kennewick police, Kennewick Fire Department and military personnel. She gave three cases to the police.
Chief Ken Hohenberg gave Diem a Chief’s Challenge Coin for doing a great job and thanking her for the cookies.
