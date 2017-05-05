Richland police help teach consequences of dangerous driving

Police helped with the Every 15 Minutes program at Richland High School Friday to teach about the consequences of irresponsible driving.
“Life's lessons are best learned through experience. Unfortunately, when the target audience is teens and the topic is drinking and texting while driving, experience is not the teacher of choice,” said Richland police.
The emotional program is designed to dramatically instill teenagers with the dangerous consequences of drinking alcohol and driving, or texting while driving.
“This powerful program will challenge students to think about drinking, texting while driving, personal safety, and the responsibility of making mature decisions when lives are involved," said police.
